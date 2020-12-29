Russian President Vladimir Putin himself will decide when to report his vaccination against coronavirus. This was announced on Tuesday, December 29, by the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov.

“Yes, indeed, the president himself said that he had made a decision to be vaccinated … We’ll just wait for the president’s decision, who will inform himself in the form in which he wants, and at the time at which he considers appropriate,” he said …

The day before, on December 28, Peskov said that Putin had not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19, as he was awaiting the completion of formalities with a vaccination permit for citizens over 60 years old.

On December 18, a spokesman for the Russian leader noted that there is no separate vaccine for Putin, he uses conventional medicines that are available to all citizens. Peskov explained that “no one will ever” do a separate vaccination for one person, “even if it is the head of state.”

In the Russian Federation, large-scale vaccination in all regions began on December 15. Citizens are offered to be vaccinated with Sputnik V, developed by specialists from the Gamaleya Center. It became the first coronavirus vaccine in Russia and the world; it was registered on August 11. The final effectiveness of the vaccine was 91.4%, in severe cases – 100%.

The effectiveness of the vaccine among citizens over 60 years old is 90%. The use of the drug for this age group was approved by the Ministry of Health on December 26.