Russia has not yet been asked for help in freeing the Suez Canal from the huge container ship Ever Given, which had previously run aground. The press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov told about this to the radio station “Moscow speaking”.

“There have been no appeals,” a Kremlin spokesman said, commenting on the possibility of Moscow’s assistance in unblocking the channel.

Earlier it became known that the US military will help remove the stuck ship Ever Given from the aground. A team of dredging experts from the US Navy base in the Middle East was expected to arrive at the scene of the accident in Egypt on March 27. The Suez Canal Authority expressed gratitude to Washington for the assistance offered.

On March 24, the super-large container ship Ever Given ran aground in the Suez Canal, blocking traffic on it. Analysts have estimated losses for the world economy from the incident at $ 9.6 billion per day.

It may take several weeks to clear the channel. Eight tugs are trying to remove the container ship. 16 tankers with 870 thousand tons of oil and 670 thousand tons of oil products are expected to unblock the channel. A quarter of the volume of raw materials comes from Russia.