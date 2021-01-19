The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline continues to face rough pressure from the US, but the Kremlin is focused on finalizing the project. Thus, the press secretary of the President of the country Dmitry Peskov reacted to the request to comment on the information about the impending American sanctions against the Russian barge “Fortuna”, which is to begin work. TASS…

According to him, the Russian side will carefully study the new restrictive measures in order to understand how to resist them. Peskov expressed regret that Washington does not give up hope of stopping construction.