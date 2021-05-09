During a telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko exchanged congratulations on the 76th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. This was told in the press service The Kremlin…

According to the report, the heads of the two states stressed that Russia and Belarus “sacredly honor the memory of the heroes who valiantly fought at the front and selflessly worked in the rear.” In addition, Putin and Lukashenko touched upon a number of topical issues on the bilateral agenda and reaffirmed their mutual commitment to consistently strengthening the partnership and alliance between Moscow and Minsk. “The leaders will be in constant personal contact,” the Kremlin concluded.

Earlier, the Telegram channel “Pool of the First”, close to Lukashenko’s press service, reported that the heads of the two states exchanged congratulations on Victory Day, discussed the schedule of joint events, exchanged views on the internal situation in Belarus and Russia, and also agreed to hold a meeting and personally discuss “all problematic issues.”