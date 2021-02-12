The Kremlin plans to publish excerpts from a closed meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with chief editors of Russian media. This was announced by the press secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov, quoted by RIA News…

“In general, we will probably share a few excerpts from the president’s words on some key issues, not all,” said Peskov. He clarified that among the materials that the Kremlin plans to publish will be, in particular, Putin’s words about the Donbass.

Earlier, Peskov said that the Kremlin regretted that the details of the closed meeting were leaked to the press. According to him, the closed format of the meeting was chosen for the opportunity to calmly speak and discuss topical issues. Peskov stressed that such leaks “do not strengthen the atmosphere of our confidence.”

The meeting with the chief editors of the Russian media took place on February 10. Due to the pandemic, it was held in the format of a video conference. Among the participants were representatives of television, print media and radio stations, as well as Internet publications.