Until now, Russia boasted of having one of the lowest income taxes in the world, a flat rate of 13% for the entire country to which a 15% bracket was added in 2021 for the few taxpayers who exceeded five million. annual rubles, almost 60,000 euros at the exchange rate. But harassed by its endless war in Ukraine, the Kremlin has undertaken an intense fiscal reform with which to maintain its enormous war spending. The objective is to raise more in the economic poles of the country, Moscow and Saint Petersburg, while the rest of the provinces contribute troops attracted by succulent salaries.

The Government has presented a bill that will raise withholdings in different sections starting next year until reaching 22% in the highest ones, while the 15% rate will be applied from the bar of 2.4 million rubles —24,000 euros— annually. The measure targets large cities: in Russia, 59% of the population earned less than 6,000 euros annually in 2023, according to Rosstat, and only 10% were more than a mileurist; while the five million ruble group, 1% of the total, until now contributed a quarter of the rental income.

Likewise, the Kremlin will raise the corporate tax from 20% to 25%. “The state now needs more revenue,” said Vladimir Potanin, possibly the richest man in Russia thanks to the Nornickel mining giant, at the end of May. Other oligarchs joined his public pronouncement in favor of more taxes, although it does not seem that they did so excessively happy.

“The Government has approached big businessmen to support the reform,” a source close to one of the magnates of Russian industry tells this newspaper. “Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin approached some of them at the conference. The digital industry of corporate Russia”, add.

The Kremlin is trying to convince its businessmen that this tax increase is preferable to the application of completely arbitrary taxes when it needs more money for the war. “Tax reform will make the planning system predictable, which is important for business,” Potanin himself emphasized.

The invasion of Ukraine drags on and with it the slab on the budgets. The Russian Government has budgeted almost 11 trillion rubles for military expenses this year, just under 120 billion euros at the exchange rate and 70% more than in 2023, although other hidden expenses would have to be added to this item.

The Kremlin has weathered the storm so far with special taxes on past profits and other supposedly temporary measures, such as an exchange rate tax on exports. With its tax reform and the appointment of an economist as the new Defense Minister, Andrei Belousov, the Kremlin is finally preparing for a war of attrition that will take its toll on its economy for years.

The Russian Executive has included more taxes in its tax reform package, such as a new tax on mining extractions. In total, the Kremlin hopes to raise more than 2.5 trillion additional rubles with these measures next year, around 1.6% of gross domestic product. In addition, it is possible that inflation and its pressure on wages will cause more Russians to enter the threshold of tax increases.

Tax reform is not the only imaginative measure by the Kremlin to collect more. The Government has launched several long-term investment products this year with attractive tax exemptions, including pension funds. However, it is unknown whether the contributions will go to industrial projects or to ammunition and soldiers for a front that devours Russian resources. Just ten years ago, after the illegal annexation of Crimea, the Ministry of Finance set aside part of the money that citizens had allocated to their pension funds and allocated it “to the socioeconomic development” of the peninsula and its main military port, Sevastopol.

