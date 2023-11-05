Peskov said that Russia will respond to US interference in internal affairs

Russia will react to US interference in its internal affairs, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov threatened in a conversation with journalist Pavel Zarubin, a fragment published in Telegram.

“We already talk to each other differently when it comes to interference in internal affairs. What we did not show due attention to before, now we react to it absolutely irreconcilably,” said a Kremlin official representative.

According to him, this can be felt in the mood of Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as in the commands he gives. Of course, all this will be implemented, Peskov promised.

Earlier, the press secretary spoke about contacts between Putin and Biden. He emphasized that for this to happen, certain conditions must be ripe and this must be with mutual desire and readiness.