Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said:

There are currently no grounds for peace talks with Ukraine.

We need to know the purpose of the upcoming talks to be held in Saudi Arabia on the war in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian counterattack did not work out as planned, and NATO resources are being wasted.

All measures were taken to defend against Ukrainian “terrorist strikes”.

What is happening in Niger is of serious concern.

We call for the return of legitimacy as soon as possible in the country, and for all parties to exercise restraint, so that this does not cause human losses.

The American Wall Street Journal revealed that the Saudi city of Jeddah will host, next August, talks on the Ukraine crisis, in which Kiev will participate along with officials from about 30 countries, not including Russia, according to diplomatic sources.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russia has received about 30 initiatives to stop the war in Ukraine, through official and unofficial channels. But Russian President Vladimir Putin attaches more importance to the Chinese and African initiatives. He believes that the two proposals would form the basis for peace in Ukraine.

posed African initiative In mid-June, a solution focused de-escalation on both sides.

Ensuring the sovereignty of states and peoples in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations, in addition to achieving peace through negotiations through diplomatic means.

Before that, China put forward a peace proposal, among its clauses:

Respect the sovereignty of all countries.

cessation of hostilities.

and finding a solution to the humanitarian crisis.

Respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states is a prerequisite for the two initiatives.

But Russia, whose map expanded last year to four provinces of the Ukrainian neighborhood, has repeatedly stressed the need for any peace initiative to start from the new reality that has been established on the ground.

On the other hand, Ukraine insists on returning all its lands, including Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014, so that these difficult conditions will spread the dust of doubts about the possibility that a peace initiative could silence the voice of bullets in this war.