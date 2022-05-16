“We are not convinced that the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO will somehow strengthen or improve the security structures on our continent,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“This is a serious issue and one that worries us, and we will be watching very carefully what the practical consequences of Finland and Sweden joining NATO will be with regard to our security, which must be guaranteed in an absolutely unconditional way,” he added.

But he also noted that compared to Ukraine, Russia and Finland or Sweden have no territorial disputes.

Earlier on Monday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said such a decision was a “grave mistake, the consequences of which would be enormous.”

Finland and Sweden are preparing to abandon decades of military non-alignment to join NATO, fearing attack after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Finland announced its intention to join NATO on Sunday, while Sweden is expected to make a similar decision.