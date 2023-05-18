The Kremlin confirmed, on Thursday, that it had suspended the bank accounts of the Finnish Embassy in Moscow, the day after the Finnish Foreign Minister announced that.

On Wednesday, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto announced that Russia had frozen the bank accounts of the Helsinki embassy in Moscow and its consulate in St. Petersburg in late April.

On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “It is not an initiative from the Russian side, but rather a response to a situation created by the authorities of several countries in the collective West, including, unfortunately, Finland.”

Haavisto had confirmed that Helsinki had not frozen any accounts of Russian diplomatic missions in Finland and was communicating with the Russian authorities for clarifications.

“We cannot and will not leave unfriendly actions unanswered,” Peskov said.