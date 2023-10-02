Press Secretary Peskov: Russia learned lessons from the events of 1993
Russia learned lessons from the events of 1993. This was stated by the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov, his words are quoted TASS.
According to a Kremlin spokesman, the confrontation between Yeltsin and the Supreme Council became a dark time for Russia.
September 21
- Boris Yeltsin signs Decree No. 1400 “On phased constitutional reform in the Russian Federation.” According to it, the Congress of People’s Deputies and the Supreme Council (SC) were dissolved.
- In response, the Supreme Court announced that it was terminating Yeltsin’s powers. A session “On the coup d’état” is appointed, and Vice President Alexander Rutsky is declared head of state.
- A spontaneous rally begins near the White House. The police are blocking a number of government buildings.
September 22nd
- Rutskoi begins to assemble a volunteer regiment to protect the White House from security forces and Yeltsin’s supporters.
- The vice president dismisses all ministers of the power bloc. But the head of the Ministry of Defense, Pavel Grachev, orders the military to obey only him and the head of the General Staff, Kolesnikov.
- There is a split in the leadership of Moscow: Mayor Yuri Luzhkov and the capital’s government support Yeltsin, but the Moscow Council is for Rutsky and Khasbulatov.
23 September
- Communications, heat and electricity are cut off in the White House.
- In the evening, near a gas station on Leningradsky Prospekt, unknown persons attack two policemen. One of them was shot.
- Later, presumably the same attackers opened fire from a machine gun near the headquarters of the Main Command of the CIS Allied Forces, disarmed two military personnel and entered the territory of the headquarters.
September 24
- The Congress of People’s Deputies passes a resolution according to which Yeltsin’s actions are assessed as a coup.
- There has been a rally going on outside the parliament building all day.
- In the evening, near the Barrikadnaya metro station, the first clash between supporters of the Supreme Council and law enforcement officers occurs. Around 21:00, about ten trucks with armed soldiers of the Dzerzhinsky division are trying to get to the White House. Council supporters set up barricades on the approaches to the White House and impede the passage of vehicles. They are stopped after two hours of negotiations.
September 25-27
- By September 25-26, the White House’s supply of diesel fuel runs out and the diesel generator that provided electricity stops.
But people refuse to leave the building.
- At this time, the White House is blocked, snipers are placed around the perimeter, and local residents are allowed in only with their passports. There are rumors in the city about an imminent assault “at the request of the people.”
- Clashes near the Barrikadnaya metro station and on the Garden Ring are repeated; a police lieutenant colonel is wounded and cannot be saved. Stocks are being aggressively accelerated.
September 28
- At night, an operation to completely blockade the White House begins.
By 10:00, about two thousand police officers were involved. The riot police are armed with shields and batons, and the policemen have machine guns in their hands.
September 29-30
- The blockade of the Mossovet building on Tverskaya, 13 begins.
- Patriarch Alexy II warns that the confrontation could “explode into a bloody storm” and invites the parties to mediate.
October 1
- Negotiations are taking place at the Mir Hotel between representatives of the Congress of People’s Deputies and Yeltsin. They sign “Protocol No. 1,” according to which the White House must be partially unblocked in exchange for the surrender of weapons.
- The Supreme Council condemns the signing of the protocol, denouncing it.
- The negotiation process is being resumed: meetings are taking place in the St. Daniel Monastery with the mediation of the Patriarch.
2 October
- There are riots on Smolenskaya Square: protesters are carrying Molotov cocktails and throwing rebar at the police. The riot police are unable to cope with the situation; The leadership of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moscow is negotiating with the defenders of the barricades. They promise to leave by 11 p.m., and the police promise not to pursue the instigators.
- Negotiators at the St. Daniel Monastery sign a program of measures to normalize the situation.
October 3
- Demonstrators gather on Kaluga Square, they go to the White House, unite with those gathered, unblock the building, seize body armor, batons, cars and buses from the security forces.
- There are calls to storm the mayor’s office and the Ostankino television center, after which supporters of the Supreme Council, led by General Albert Makashov, seize the mayor’s office and the building of the Mir Hotel, where the operational headquarters of the Moscow Main Internal Affairs Directorate was located. Then they head to Ostankino.
- Yeltsin signs a decree introducing a state of emergency in Moscow.
- Supporters of the Supreme Council ram a truck into the glass doors of the television center. Makashov demands that the military surrender their weapons and leave the building, but an explosion occurs there and the Vityaz detachment loses 19-year-old sapper Nikolai Sitnikov.
- Vityaz fighters open fire on the crowd with automatic weapons. Makashov’s people manage to take cover, bullets fly at the demonstrators.
- Broadcasting of TV channels is interrupted, only the channel from the backup studio is working. Only in the evening, First Deputy Prime Minister Yegor Gaidar goes on air; he addresses Yeltsin’s supporters with a request to gather near the Moscow City Council building, which has been taken under the control of the Ministry of Security.
- The presidential press service publishes a message: “Blood has been shed in Moscow.” The events in the capital are called a planned action by the White House leaders.
- The battle at Ostankino continues. New armored personnel carriers arrive with troops, Molotov cocktails are thrown into the building of the neighboring radio center, and machine guns are fired at the arsonists.
- Tanks and infantry are being brought into Moscow – units and divisions of the Taman and Kantemirovskaya divisions, the 27th separate motorized rifle brigade and several parachute regiments, the internal troops division named after. Dzerzhinsky.
- The Moscow City Council is forming unarmed volunteer detachments of 50 people, including women. Troops are building barricades.
The 4th of October
- At night, a shootout continues in Ostankino, and a rally in support of President Yeltsin takes place on Tverskaya.
- At 07:40 in the morning, the operation to systematically liberate the White House begins – a dozen machine gunners with shields burst inside, and a large column of tanks appears on Kutuzovsky Prospect. A serious shootout takes place in the area between the White House and the Ukraine Hotel. The presidential administration calls on Muscovites not to send their children to school.
- Yeltsin issues another appeal to citizens, in which he says that the destruction is being wreaked by “militants brought from all over the country, incited by the leadership of the White House.”
- Around 09:00, the White House is fired upon from large-caliber weapons, and T-82 tanks approaching from Kutuzovsky Prospekt join the armored infantry vehicles. The White House responds with bursts of automatic weapons fire. There is a fire in the building, people are gradually leaving it. The shooting then subsides, then starts again.
- At 14:18, snipers shoot at Alpha officer Gennady Sergeev. After this, “Alpha” goes to seize the building (special forces voice security guarantees for the defenders of the White House).
- By 16:55 all defenders have surrendered. Khasbulatov, Rutskoi and Makashov are not leaving the building yet – they are waiting for security guarantees.
- They are arrested around 6 p.m.
- The fire in the White House goes out, the evacuation of people ends.
- Yeltsin issues decree No. 1580 “On additional measures to ensure the state of emergency in Moscow.” A curfew is imposed from 23:00 to 05:00.
