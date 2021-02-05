The Kremlin strongly condemns any illegal actions and states that the absence of such actions should be the norm, said Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian President. He is quoted by RIA News Friday 5 February.

“The absence of such should actually be the norm. And not the subject of any announcements, ”he said.

Previously, the head of the network of regional “headquarters of Alexei Navalny” (Founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Leonid Volkov said that large-scale protests will not be organized in the next few weeks.

Actions in support of Alexei Navalny were held in Russian cities on February 2, as well as on January 23 and 31. After February 2, the media reported about overcrowded special detention centers and “inhuman conditions” in which some of the detainees are being held. Earlier, Dmitry Peskov said that the actions of law enforcement officers were and remain justified against the background of uncoordinated protest actions and provocations.