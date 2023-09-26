Peskov said that he is not familiar with the facts when Elena Isinbayeva “sold her homeland”

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov spoke about the situation with two-time Olympic champion in pole vaulting Elena Isinbayeva. His words lead TASS.

“I am not familiar with any facts when Isinbayeva would “sell her homeland.” I don’t know about them. Therefore, I cannot comment anything in this case,” Peskov said.

On July 12, El Digital Sur reported that the former athlete lives in Tenerife. In addition, it was noted that Isinbayeva has the rank of major in the Russian Armed Forces. Later, on her VKontakte page, the Russian woman wrote that her awards and military rank from the CSKA sports society are nominal.

After this, the head of Dagestan Sergei Melikov advocated renaming the stadium in Makhachkala. This happened on August 21st. Now the arena will be called “Trud”, a name it bore until 2017.