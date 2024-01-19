Peskov: there are no talks about resuming the grain deal

There are no discussions about resuming the grain deal, since there is no basis for this. This was stated by Kremlin official representative Dmitry Peskov, reports TASS.

According to him, the deal was not implemented in the part that concerned Russia, and Moscow does not see “any prospects for implementation.”

“As for other paths, they are dangerous, they are full of risks. (…) This is more a topic for insurance companies, for commercial shipowners who carry out this,” he said.

Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also questioned the advisability of restoring the grain deal in its original form. He emphasized that the organization is in touch with both sides and is trying to develop new forms to solve this problem, and not repeat the old ones.