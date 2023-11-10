Peskov: pardon of convicts is possible after atonement for guilt with blood on the battlefield

Convicts who receive a pardon for participating in a special military operation (SVO) atone for their guilt under bullets in assault brigades. This was stated by Kremlin official representative Dmitry Peskov, commenting on a question from journalists about Kemerovo resident Vladislav Kanyus, who was granted amnesty. His statement leads TASS.

The press secretary of the head of state noted that convicted military personnel achieve this by shedding blood in battles.

On November 9, it became known that Russia pardoned Kanyus, who took part in the special operation and was previously sentenced to 17 years in a maximum security colony for the massacre of 23-year-old student Vera Pekhteleva, who was his girlfriend.

In January 2020, Kanyus abused a resident of the Kemerovo region for six hours in a locked apartment, and police officers ignored calls from neighbors who heard the screams of the unfortunate woman.

Back in March of this year, the student’s mother was sent a photo of Kanyus in military uniform on the front line. In November, the girl’s parents were informed that the convict had received a pardon.

Even earlier, it was reported that the Wagnerite, who dealt with a nurse from the Perm region, was amnestied for participating in the SVO.