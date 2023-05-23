Peskov expressed concern about the entry of the DRG of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into the Belgorod region

The entry of Ukrainian saboteurs into the Belgorod region causes deep concern. This statement was made by the official representative of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov. His words lead RIA News.

“This once again confirms that Ukrainian militants continue their activities against our country, this requires great efforts from us,” the press secretary of the head of state said.

A special military operation in Ukraine continues to prevent this from happening again, he said.

On May 22, the governor of the Russian border region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported that a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine entered the territory of the Graivoronsky district of the Belgorod region. He clarified that the Russian Armed Forces, as well as the National Guard and the FSB, took measures to eliminate the saboteurs. The incident was reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Peskov also stated that the purpose of this sabotage was to divert attention from the Bakhmut direction and minimize the political effect of the loss of Artemovsk by the Ukrainian side.