Peskov is unaware of the US intention to supply Ukraine with ATACMS long-range missiles

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov is not aware of the US intention to supply ATACMS missiles to Ukraine. This is reported by RIA News.

The politician was asked whether Russia would be forced to move the buffer zone to Poland if Kiev received long-range missiles.

“I don't know about this. “I have never seen such information,” he replied.

Earlier, Peskov spoke about the proposal of the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, to use 90 percent of the proceeds from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine. According to the Kremlin spokesman, this leads to the destruction of the legal foundations of European and international law.