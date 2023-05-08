Peskov: the leaders of the CIS countries in Moscow on May 9 will lay wreaths together with President Putin

Foreign leaders who have arrived in Moscow will be with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the podium on Red Square, and an informal breakfast is also planned. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov spoke about the schedule of the head of state and the guests in an interview with Pavel Zarubin on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

“At 10 am, the parade will begin directly. The President will speak, the heads of state will be with him on the podium,” Peskov said.