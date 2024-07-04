Peskov: Russia’s plan for Ukraine has become public knowledge around the world

The peace plan presented by Russia in Ukraine has been documented and publicly recorded, the project has already become public knowledge throughout the world. This was stated by the official representative of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov, reports RIA News.

“This plan is fixed. It is fixed, it is voiced publicly. It is voiced internationally. It has become public knowledge all over the world,” Peskov said, noting that the West has already refused to support Russian proposals on Ukraine. At the same time, the Russian president’s press secretary expressed hope that in the West “surely someone has thought” about ultimately supporting Moscow’s initiative.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian conflict could be ended immediately by accepting the terms of settlement proposed by Russia.

On June 4, Putin announced that Kyiv had received another “concrete, real peace proposal.” The president named the withdrawal of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from new regions – the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics – as a condition for the negotiations. Among other things, Ukraine must abandon the idea of ​​joining NATO.