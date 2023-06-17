Dmitry Peskov: the borders of the “sanitary zone” in Ukraine depend on the range of weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The width and boundaries of the “sanitary zone” in Ukraine depend on the range of weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was stated by the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov, his words are quoted by TASS.

During a speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if Ukraine continues to strike on Russian territory, a “cordon sanitaire” can be created between the two states, which will protect the Russians from shelling.

“The higher the tactical and technical characteristics of weapons in Ukraine, the greater this distance should be,” a Kremlin spokesman said about the creation of such a zone.

Ukraine regularly shells Russian border villages and sends bomb-laden drones deep into the country.

Earlier, White House strategic communications coordinator John Kirby said that Washington opposes Ukrainian army strikes on Russian territory because of its unwillingness to have a third world war. He stressed that the conflict in Ukraine has already escalated.