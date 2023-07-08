Putin’s press secretary Peskov: there is no certainty about the meeting between Putin and Erdogan yet

There is no certainty yet regarding the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan. So Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov spoke about the meeting of the two leaders, his words are quoted TASS.

According to the Kremlin, contacts between the two presidents are possible, but there are no agreements on a meeting.

“Contacts are possible. There are no exact dates yet, ”summed up Peskov.

Earlier, Erdogan, at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul, expressed hope for negotiations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on a grain deal both by phone and in person.

A possible meeting between Putin and Erdogan was reported by the Turkish channel A Haber. It was noted that this could happen after today’s talks between the Turkish leader and Zelensky.