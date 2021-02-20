All citizens of Russia have the same rights and obligations; there are also laws that regulate the procedure for citizens’ participation in the electoral process, give them the right to elect and be elected. This was announced at a briefing on February 20 by the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, answering a question about the prospects of blogger Alexei Navalny in politics.

Peskov also said that political life in Russia is very multifaceted, and did not agree with the opinion that Navalny is the main opponent of the Kremlin.

“In principle, we have enough pluralism in the political arena, many oppose the Kremlin, someone does it within the law, someone is beyond the bounds of decency, someone does with their feet on Russian soil, someone stands with one or two feet on foreign soil “, – added Dmitry Peskov.

Earlier that day, the Moscow City Court recognized the decision to replace the suspended sentence with the real Alexei Navalny in the Yves Rocher case. At the same time, 1.5 months of house arrest were credited to Navalny in the term of imprisonment.

On February 2, the Simonovsky Court of Moscow replaced Navalny’s suspended sentence with a real one of 3.5 years in a general regime colony in the case of Yves Rocher. The reason was multiple violations of the probationary period.

On February 17, the ECHR, as an interim measure, called on Moscow to immediately release the blogger from custody. In turn, the Ministry of Justice of Russia ruled out the possibility of releasing the blogger, who was convicted in the case of fraud against Yves Rocher, noting that this would be gross interference in the work of Russian courts. Russian Justice Minister Konstantin Chuichenko noted that the received request from the ECHR to release Navalny is unprecedented.

In 2014, Navalny was sentenced to 3.5 years of probation with a probationary period of five years in a fraud case against Yves Rocher and the Multidisciplinary Processing Company.

At the end of 2017, the Central Election Commission denied Navalny the right to participate in the 2018 presidential elections due to an outstanding conviction under a grave crime. The corresponding decision was made at a meeting of the commission.