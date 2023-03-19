Peskov said that Putin and Gerasimov had a long discussion of the situation on the NMD at the headquarters in Rostov

The dialogue between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov at the headquarters of the special operation in Rostov-on-Don lasted quite a long time, Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the head of state, explained. He is quoted TASS.

The Kremlin spokesman spoke about Gerasimov’s “quite detailed report” on the situation in the NVO zone in Ukraine. “Putin listened to reports on the areas that take place there every day, and then he spoke with Gerasimov for quite a long time in a separate office. An assessment of the situation was given,” Peskov added.

The spokesman also pointed to the ongoing work at the headquarters of the SVO, “during the day, reports are made several times in areas.”

On the morning of March 19, it became known that Putin held a meeting at the command post of the Northern Military District in Rostov-on-Don, where he heard reports from Gerasimov and a number of military leaders. The main purpose of the visit, Peskov called checking the command post in the usual way.