Peskov said that the presence of Putin at the funeral of Prigozhin is not provided

The presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the funeral of businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin is not planned. This was stated by the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov, who is quoted by TASS.

Peskov added that the Kremlin does not have specific information about the businessman’s funeral. “The decision on this matter is made by relatives and friends,” he explained.

On August 23, a business jet carrying Prigozhin and nine other people, including three crew members, crashed in the Tver region. The commander of the Wagner, Dmitry Utkin, was also on board the crashed plane.

Earlier, Putin expressed condolences to the families of Prigozhin and other victims of the plane crash. The head of state spoke of Prigogine as a talented man of difficult fate, who achieved the desired results.