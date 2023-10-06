Peskov called grenade fragments in the Prigozhin case one of the established facts

The discovery of grenade fragments in the bodies of passengers on board the plane with the founder of the private military company Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is one of the established facts. The press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, spoke about this, citing his words RIA News.

“This is one of the established facts so far,” Peskov said.

According to a Kremlin spokesman, the investigation into the crash continues.

Earlier, during a speech at the Valdai Forum, the Russian leader for the first time revealed the details of the crash of the Embraer-135 aircraft. Putin spoke about grenade fragments and cocaine found in Prigozhin’s office.

On August 23, an Embraer business jet flying on the Moscow-St. Petersburg route crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver Region. It is reported that there were 10 people on board, among them Yevgeny Prigozhin. No one survived the plane crash. Before the last flight, the plane spent 10 days in a hangar.