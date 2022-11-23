Peskov: the future and success of the Russian special operation in Ukraine is beyond doubt

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov spoke about the course of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. This is reported RIA News.

He agreed with the statement of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko that the future of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) depends on the result of the special operation. According to him, it is worth considering that “the future and success of the special operation are beyond doubt.”

In October, a military observer, retired colonel Viktor Baranets expressed the opinion that with the transfer of command of the special operation forces to Army General Sergei Surovikin, Russia could reach a turning point in the conflict. In his opinion, Surovikin must act tough so that the West comes to the conclusion that it is useless to supply weapons to Ukraine – “it’s like pouring water into a sieve.”