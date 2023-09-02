Peskov spoke about Putin’s visit to the native village of his ancestors in the Tver region

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov spoke about the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the village of Turginovo in the Tver region, where his ancestors lived. This is reported RIA News.

As Peskov noted, the president went to the village after visiting the Senezh management workshop in Solnechnogorsk. “It’s close enough. He visited the native places for his family,” the spokesman said, promising to provide the corresponding video in the near future.

In 2016, Vladimir Putin celebrated Christmas in the village of Turginovo, taking part in a divine service in the Church of the Intercession of the Most Holy Theotokos. The President toured the building of the spiritual and educational center at the temple. The rector of the temple showed the head of state a sports hall, a swimming pool, a craft room, a conference hall, and a refectory.