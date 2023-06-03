Peskov said that Putin is ready for contacts to achieve the goals of the NWO in other ways

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready for dialogue to achieve the goals of a special military operation (SVO) in ways other than on the battlefield. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin”, he is quoted by TASS.

“President Putin was, is and will be open to any contacts in order to achieve the fulfillment of our tasks by other means than the SVO. If it is possible, it will be preferable,” Peskov said.

The President’s press secretary stressed that such a possibility is hindered by the countries of the West, which do not provide any other option for resolving the conflict in Ukraine than on the battlefield.

Earlier, Peskov, answering the question whether Moscow is ready for negotiations with any of the representatives of the current Kyiv authorities, doubted that this could be discussed. He explained that this is due to the fact that any negotiations with the Russian authorities are legally prohibited in Ukraine.