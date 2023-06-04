Peskov spoke about the time that Putin devotes to the topic of Ukraine and the special operation

Russian President Vladimir Putin devotes to the topic of Ukraine and the special operation “exactly as much time as is necessary for the supreme commander in chief to exercise overall leadership.” This was stated by the official representative of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov, answering the corresponding question in the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin.” The fragment was published by its presenter Pavel Zarubin in Telegram.

Peskov also explained that after the drone attack on Moscow, Putin received reports from the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the heads of the capital and the Moscow region. “These were constant calls. Then there were relevant instructions from the head of state, orders from the supreme commander in chief,” the spokesman added.