Peskov said that the military can tell about the true cause of the incident with Il-76

Kremlin official representative Dmitry Peskov said that only the military can say about the true cause of the crash of the Il-76 military plane with Ukrainian prisoners near Belgorod, this is their prerogative. His reasoning leads RIA News.

The Russian President's press secretary noted that Kyiv's decision to shoot down a Russian plane with captured Ukrainians defies understanding.

“The exchange of prisoners must take place in silence. No one will say now how this process will proceed,” Peskov explained.

Prior to this, the authorities of the Orenburg region published a list of Il-76 crew members.

A military transport plane crashed on January 24 in the Korochansky district of the Belgorod region. On board, in addition to six crew members, there were 65 Ukrainian prisoners and three accompanying persons.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that the plane was shot down by Ukrainian troops. According to State Duma deputy Andrei Kartapolov, Ukraine shot down an Il-76 with three missiles from the Patriot or IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system.