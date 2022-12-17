The Kremlin has published a video of Putin’s work in the joint headquarters of the troops participating in the NWO

The Kremlin showed a video of the work of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the joint headquarters of the military branches participating in the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. The corresponding video was published in Telegramchannel of the Kremlin press service.

The footage shows how the head of state communicates with the country’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, and also listens to their report on the current situation.

On December 17, Putin got acquainted with the work of the headquarters of the troops participating in the NVO. The Russian president also expressed his readiness to listen to proposals regarding the actions of the country’s army.

In November, Putin said that Russia would achieve its goals during the special operation.