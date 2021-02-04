Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there was no “most massive repression in the history of new Russia.” Reported by RIA News Thursday, February 4th.

“There is no repression, there are measures taken by the police against the participants in illegal actions. I will not agree with overly emotional assessments, ”he said in response to a relevant question.

The spokesman for the Russian leader stressed that the detention of participants in unauthorized actions cannot be called repression. He added that people went to the actions of their own free will or “being the victim of instigators.”

Peskov assured that for each case of excessive use of force by law enforcement officers in the course of uncoordinated actions they will conduct an official check.

Actions in support of Alexei Navalny (Founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) were held in Russia on February 2, as well as on January 23 and 31. After February 2, the media reported about overcrowded special detention centers and “inhuman conditions” in which some of the detainees are being held.