The Kremlin said Wednesday that it is willing to negotiate a solution to the conflict in Ukraine but under its conditions, said the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov.

(Also read: The United States sanctions Putin’s alleged girlfriend for the Ukraine war)

“That’s right, Russia is ready for a negotiated solution on your terms,” ​​Peskov said at his daily news conference.

The Kremlin spokesman thus responded to a question about the visit of former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder to Moscow, after which the Social Democratic politician declared that Russia wants a “negotiated solution” to the dispute in Ukraine.

(It may interest you: Situation at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is ‘volatile’: OEIA)

“The good news is that the Kremlin wants a negotiated solution,” said Schröder, in an exclusive interview with the weekly Sternwhere he also confirmed that he had held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last week.

Ukrainian soldiers burying a soldier killed in combat. See also UAE hopes for stability in Kazakhstan

The good news is that the Kremlin wants a negotiated solution.

According to Peskov, Moscow’s conditions for the cessation of the military campaign “are well known.”

“These conditions were agreed upon in Istanbul, by the negotiators of both parties,” said the Kremlin spokesman, referring to the last meeting between the representatives of Russia and Ukraine in the Turkish city last March.

“After that, the Ukrainian side rejected the consensus and abandoned the path of negotiations,” he said.

Responding to a question about whether Schröder could mediate between Russia and Ukraine for new negotiations, the Kremlin assured that the German politician had not expressed such a wish.

Schröder is strongly questioned from the Social Democratic Party (SPD) of Germany for his past and present ties with Putin, which the former chancellor defends and considers that he does not have to break.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from Efe

More world news

– Nancy Pelosi arrives in South Korea from Taiwan to continue her tour of Asia

– Kansas: first US state to ratify the right to abortion in a referendum

– Spain: concern increases over needle attacks in nightclubs