Kremlin spokesman Peskov: grain deal has no chance

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there was no chance for a grain deal. According to him, the part of the initiative concerning Russia was never implemented, report “News”.

“Here, it is hardly possible to predict any final decision, but we can only state that, judging de facto by the status that we have, this deal has no chance, because the deal implies business,” the spokesman said. Russian leader.

He noted that Moscow has repeatedly “showed goodwill” and “made concessions”, but has not seen the implementation of promises.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that about 31.7 million tons of agricultural products were exported from Ukrainian ports as part of a grain deal, but only 3.1 percent of this volume went to developing countries.