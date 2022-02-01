Russia has not yet communicated to the United States its main response to their proposals for security guarantees. This was stated by the official representative of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov. TASS on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to the press secretary of the Russian president, Washington was given Moscow’s views “on a slightly different issue.” “So far, the main response of the Russian Federation on the main topic, probably, has not been transmitted these days. For the time being, this answer is being prepared, and it’s just a confusion,” Peskov explained.

At the same time, he noted that at the moment there is no clear understanding of the timing of Moscow’s response. According to the Kremlin spokesman, President Vladimir Putin will make a decision on this issue when he “deems it necessary.”

Earlier on February 1, a spokesman for the US State Department said that Washington allegedly received a response from Moscow to its proposals for security guarantees. However, later the Russian Foreign Ministry denied this information. As sources in the ministry explained, the transfer of the Russian response could not take place, since the diplomatic department is currently working on a consolidated response for the US and NATO.