Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow continues to prepare to supply needy countries with Russian grain for free, as an alternative to Ukrainian grain, after leaving the Black Sea grain initiative.

“Absolutely. Russia sticks to its position in this regard,” Peskov added, according to what was reported by the Russian news agency Tass.

Peskov said that the issue of providing grain from Russia to Africa will be discussed during the Russian-African summit scheduled for the end of July. Peskov added, “We are in contact with our African partners, and the communication will continue during the St. Petersburg summit.” Peskov said: “There will be an opportunity to discuss all these problems” during the Russian-African summit in St. Petersburg.