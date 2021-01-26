The Kremlin: Russia and America have agreed to extend the “New START” nuclear treaty

The Kremlin said that Russia and the United States agreed today, Tuesday, to extend the “New START” treaty for nuclear disarmament.

The Russian presidency added that the two countries exchanged diplomatic notes to agree to extend the agreement.

The announcement came after US President Joe Biden’s first phone call, since his inauguration on January 20, with his Russian counterpart.

In turn, White House spokeswoman Gene Saki said that Biden “called President Putin in the afternoon, intending to discuss our intention to extend the (New START) treaty for five years,” in reference to the bilateral disarmament treaty that expires at the beginning of next February.

The two sides had announced, earlier, their readiness to extend their last disarmament treaty.

The new START agreement, the “Strategic Arms Limitation Treaty”, entered into force in 2011, establishing a deal between the United States and Russia that controls arms stockpiles and allows inspections.