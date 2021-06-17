The source of data on the leaders in conducting cyber attacks in the world, which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference following talks with US leader Joe Biden, is the American organization LexisNexis Risk Solutions. The source of information was disclosed by the official representative of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov, reports RIA News Thursday, June 17th.

“In the first half of 2020, the leaders among the source countries of all types of cyberattacks were the United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. LexisNexis Risk Solutions “, – Peskov specified.

Earlier, on June 16, during a conversation with reporters in Geneva, Putin said that most cyberattacks in the world are carried out from the United States. Also among the leaders in the number of organized cyberattacks, he said, include Canada, Great Britain and “two Latin American countries.” The President found it difficult to indicate the exact name of the organization to which he referred, but explained that it is American. He also stressed that, according to the information of the specified source, Russia is not included in the list of the most active organizers of cyberattacks.

On June 16, the first meeting of Putin and Biden took place in Geneva. The negotiations lasted 3.5 hours. During that time, the leaders of the two countries, in particular, managed to agree on Russian-American consultations on cybersecurity issues. In addition, the US President gave his Russian counterpart a list of sectors that should not be subject to cyber attacks.