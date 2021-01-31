The conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden was businesslike and pragmatic, the leaders of the two countries acknowledged the existence of deep differences that require dialogue. Such details were disclosed by the official representative of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov. RIA News…

According to him, Putin and Biden over the phone discussed issues of international relations and the bilateral agenda, in particular, the possibility of cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the US withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty and the extension of the START-3 Treaty.

“The frankness lies in the fact that the parties clearly stated the existence of very deep disagreements, but at the same time agreed that the presence of these disagreements should not imply the absence of dialogue,” said Peskov.

On January 29, Vladimir Putin signed an agreement to extend the Treaty on Measures to Further Reduce and Limit Strategic Offensive Arms between the two countries (START, unofficially known as START-3) for five years, until February 5, 2026. The United States intends to complete the extension of the Treaty before the expiration of the document.