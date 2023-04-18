The Kremlin said that Putin’s trips to headquarters in the Kherson region and the LPR were not prepared in advance

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s trips to the Kherson region and the Luhansk People’s Republic were not planned in advance. This was reported in the Kremlin, reports TASS.

“President Putin’s trips to the Kherson region and the Lugansk People’s Republic, as well as meetings at the Dnepr and Vostok headquarters, were not prepared in advance,” the details of the trip were reported there.

On the trips of the head of state to the headquarters of the troops of the Kherson region and the LPR became known on the morning of Tuesday, April 18. In the Kherson direction, the supreme commander heard, in particular, the report of the commander of the Airborne Forces (VDV), Colonel-General Mikhail Teplinsky. In the LPR, Colonel-General Alexander Lapin and other senior officers reported to Putin about the situation in the combat zone.

In December 2022, Putin visited the joint headquarters of the military branches participating in the special operation. The head of state got acquainted with the work of the headquarters and listened to the report of the military on the progress of the NMD, and also held separate meetings with the commanders.