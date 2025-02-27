The Kremlin has rejected this Thursday to return to Ukraine none of the occupied territories or make some type of assignment as the US President Donald Trump demanded Wednesday. «The regions –ucranians- that became territorial entities of the Russia Federation and are … included in its constitution represent an integral part of the country. This is an absolutely indisputable fact, ”Kremlin spokesman said Thursday, Dmitri Peskov.

That was his comment when asked about Trump’s plans, to “return as many territories as possible.” According to Peskov, such a question “It is not subject to debate.” The White House Chief on Wednesday that “we will do our best to achieve the best agreement for both parties. But in the case of Ukraine, we will strive a lot to reach an agreement that allows it to return the maximum possible territories ». Trump warned that Putin “will have to make territorial assignments.”

The spokesman for the Russian presidency said that, in general, “in relation to the achievement of a peace agreement, no one expects the solutions to be easy and fast (…) it is a too complex problem.” In his opinion, now the important thing is that “the parties are willing to listen to” each other. This Thursday, precisely, the second meeting of Russian and American delegations was held in Istanbul after the one held last 18 in Riyadh. According to the Tass agency, the meeting lasted six and a half hours, but nothing has yet been reported.

Nor is the composition of the delegations known. On Wednesday it was assured that these negotiations take place at the expert level and have a “technical.” Russian Foreign Minister, Serguéi Lavrov, He affirmed on Monday that the objective of the meeting is to “normalize the functioning of embassies” of the two countries, hindered because of the mutual expulsions of diplomats and sanctions. In his words, it is about “solving the systematic problems that have accumulated as a result of the illegal activities of the previous administration, which prevented the activity of the Russian embassy” in the US.

This Thursday’s meeting in Istanbul took place at the United States Consul residence and journalists who patiently waited for the end of the conversations waiting for a statement saw the place leave the Russian delegation in a minibus without anyone saying or explaining anything. The US State Department has already notified on Wednesday that in Istanbul was not going to deal with the conflict in Ukraine or security issues.

The warning launched by Peskov as long as their country will not make territorial concessions to Ukraine for the sake of a peace agreement is not new, but the most recent. In June of last year, President Vladimir Putin put as a condition to initiate peace conversations that Ukrainian troops withdraw from the part that they still control in Donetsk, Lugansk, Jersón and Zaporiyia and renounced to be part of the Atlantic Alliance.

Lavrov said in Doha (Qatar) that «There will be no cessation of conflict Throughout the contact line-front of the front-, the layout of the Russian borders appears in its constitution »and was done after the annexations, in September 2022.« Some say: let’s abandon the contact line: this is Russian and that is Ukrainian. “This will not happen, we have a constitution based on the expression of the will of the people,” said Russian Foreign Minister recalling the celebration of the so -called popular consultations in Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Jersón and Zaporiyia. Lavrov also rejected the idea of ​​deploying European peace forces in Ukraine once hostilities cease.

Last Tuesday, the special emissary for “Special Affairs” of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Rodion Miroshnik, recalled that “the objectives set by Putin in the special military operation in Ukraine have not yet been achieved, first, the constitutional territories of Russia have not been released and Ukraine has not been put in a situation in which it stops representing a threat to Russia”, hence Moscow demands other leaders in kyiv and an almost total disarmament of the country. Miroshnik argues that what it is now is to achieve these objectives not by military means, but through negotiations ».

A day before, on Monday, on the third anniversary of the war, the Russian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Serguéi Riabkov, called that negotiations with Washington allow “to find a lasting solution that must necessarily contemplate the elimination of the deep causes of what happened in Ukraine and its surroundings.” According to his opinion, “moving towards a quick fire without a long -term solution is a path to a rapid resumption of hostilities and conflict as a whole with even more serious consequences, even for relations with the United States (…) we don’t want this.”

The Russian vice minister explained that among the causes of the war “there are the expansion of NATO, the ignorance of the coup d’etat in Ukraine, the breach by kyiv of the Minsk agreements and the violation of the rights of the Russian population”, problems without whose overcoming, he added, “there may be no long -term peace (…) a high fire in itself is not a solution.”