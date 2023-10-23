On Monday, the Russian presidency responded to statements by US President Joe Biden in which he called for the establishment of a new world order.

The Kremlin said that it agrees with the US President on the necessity of building a “new world order,” but it differs with him regarding the specifications and standards of that order.

In a call with journalists, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the United States is talking about a global order centered around one country.

In a speech on Friday, Biden said the system, which worked well for 50 years after World War II, had “kind of lost steam” and a new system was needed. Biden added that Americans have “an opportunity to do things, if we are bold enough and have enough confidence in ourselves, to unite the world in ways that have never been done before.”

“We completely agree with Mr. Biden. This is a rare occasion where we completely agree with what he said. In fact, the world needs a new order based on completely different principles,” Peskov said, according to what was reported by the Russian “TASS” news agency.

The Russian presidential spokesman added that the Kremlin believes that in the future “there should be a world order based on international law, mutual respect, mutual benefit, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, etc.”