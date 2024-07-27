There is no talk of mobilization in Russia, he said in a conversation with RIA News Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov.

“Nobody is talking about mobilization at all, there is no talk,” the Kremlin spokesman responded to the question of whether mobilization is necessary and whether there are enough volunteers.

For example, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said at a meeting with military correspondents that mobilization was not necessary.

In mid-June, President Vladimir Putin said that there were almost 700,000 people in the SVO zone in Ukraine. Shortly before that, Putin indicated that there was no need for mobilization.