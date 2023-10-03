Peskov: the Kremlin does not have data on the start of the presidential campaign in November

The Kremlin knows nothing about the presidential election campaign supposedly starting in November. This is how the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, responded to rumors about the possible imminent start of the campaign, as quoted by RIA News.

According to Peskov, he does not have information about the appointment of the campaign for November.

The next Russian presidential elections will be held in March 2024. The Federation Council must make a decision on their appointment no earlier than 100 days and no later than 90 days before voting day. Putin himself stated that, according to current legislation, the decision to hold elections will be made before the end of the year, and only after that it makes sense to talk about nomination for a new term.

Previously, a representative of the head of state stated that no one would be able to compete with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the presidential elections in 2024, but the president has not yet announced his intention to participate in the elections.