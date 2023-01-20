Dmitry Peskov urged to focus on the words of Putin in the issue of completing the mobilization

On the issue of partial mobilization in Russia, one should be guided by the words of President Vladimir Putin. To this, responding to rumors about the continuation of mobilization, called on the official representative of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov, he is quoted TASS.

“We are guided by what the President said. As part of the partial mobilization, the number that was planned to be mobilized was provided. And then the conscription began, already ordinary, for military service, ”said the press secretary of the head of state, commenting on the response of the presidential administration to a request from the deputy of the Pskov regional assembly Artur Gaiduk with a request to issue a decree on the completion of partial mobilization. In response, the deputy was told that the presidential decree continues.

Peskov said he would need to clarify the meaning of the fact that the decree is still in effect. He admitted that this is a legal feature.

Partial mobilization in Russia began on September 21 and ended on October 28, 2022. Subsequently, Putin confirmed the completion of partial mobilization in the country, saying that “it is completed, the end is set.” The President promised to consult with lawyers whether a separate decree is needed to complete the mobilization.

Subsequently, Peskov said that there was no need to publish the opinion of lawyers on the need for a separate presidential decree on the completion of mobilization and “there is no need to issue any additional acts from the president.”

The second wave of mobilization, according to the head of state, will not be in the country. Putin noted that in the conditions when out of 300,000 mobilized only 150,000 are in the special operation zone, and the rest are in reserve, there is no need to talk about new mobilization measures.