Putin’s press secretary Peskov: Colonel-General Teplinskiy remains commander of the Airborne Forces

Colonel General Mikhail Teplinskiy is still in command of the Airborne Troops (VDV). So the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov answered the rumors about the change of the commander of the troops. His words lead Interfax.

“Teplinskiy remains the commander of the Airborne Forces,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense also reacted to such rumors. In January 2023, the department noted that Teplinskiy was in the ranks and was successfully solving problems in his post.

Earlier, a number of media outlets and sources stated that the general was allegedly removed from his post.