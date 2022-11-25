Putin’s spokesman Peskov denied rumors about the president’s plans to announce the mobilization of the country

Information about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s alleged plans to announce the mobilization of the country during his address to the Federal Assembly is not true. This is how Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on such rumors. His words lead RIA News.

When asked about the veracity of these rumors, the President’s press secretary answered with one word: “No.”

The exact date of the new message of the president to the Federal Assembly is not yet known. However, it is still scheduled for the end of 2022.

The last time Putin addressed a message to the Federal Assembly was in April 2021. Then the head of state attached particular importance to the socio-economic problems that Russia faced during the pandemic.