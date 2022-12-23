Peskov said that the Kremlin knows nothing about the preparation of a “peace plan” by Ukraine

The Kremlin is unaware that the Ukrainian authorities are preparing a new “peace plan”. This was stated by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov. TASS.

“No, we don’t know anything about this,” he answered a question from journalists about the publication of The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

He also said that the Russian authorities heard the statements of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about a peaceful settlement, however, according to Peskov, the Ukrainian leader spoke about this without taking into account current realities.

Earlier, the WSJ, citing American and European sources, reported that Zelensky’s team is working on the details of the peace plan, which consists of ten points. The article says that Kyiv intends to present it on February 24, 2023, or “at about this time.” The publication also noted that the plan is being prepared jointly with Russia.