Peskov urged to treat rumors about the resignation of Foreign Minister Lavrov accordingly

Rumors about the resignation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov must be treated accordingly. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on such reports. RIA News.

It is noted that information about the discussion of likely candidates for the post of Foreign Minister in the event of a possible resignation of Lavrov was distributed in Telegram channels.

“Traditionally, I will answer you: treat such rumors accordingly,” Peskov recommended.

At the end of October, a Kremlin representative explained the principles of resignations and appointments in Russia. According to him, they are a natural process in building a system of government in the state, and one should not draw far-reaching conclusions from them about someone’s failure in office.

Sergey Lavrov has been the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia since March 2004. Prior to that, in the period from 1994 to 2004, he was the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations and the UN Security Council.