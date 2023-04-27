Peskov said that the Kremlin is not familiar with the Bild material about the SBU assassination attempt on Putin

The Kremlin is not familiar with publications that report that the Ukrainian special services tried to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was stated by the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov. TASS.

“Now there are many such different “yellow fabrications”. This is not a reason to get acquainted with all this, ”said the Kremlin spokesman.

Earlier, the German publication Bild published an article stating that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on Sunday, April 23, was planning a drone attack on the President of Russia. It was noted that the drone was supposed to head to the newly built industrial park four days before the arrival of the head of state.

Prior to this, the Western media reported on the assassination attempt on Putin in September 2022. According to the Sun, during the motorcade’s passage through the Russian capital, a loud sound was heard, after which the place of emergency was shrouded in smoke. The Kremlin also denied this information.